Sweets for the Sweet

Valentine’s Day saw several local businesses getting ready for the popular holiday of love — including Sherry’s Sweets at 140 E. 200 South, Suite 1K, in Tooele.

According to owner, Sherry Petras of Tooele, the week leading up to Valentine’s Day has been her busiest yet. To meet demand, she made about 25 flats of dipped strawberries, followed by scores of cupcakes and cookies.

On Tuesday, she was busy in her new kitchen, which she opened on Feb. 1 after working out of her home kitchen for years. Petras is a bit of a local celebrity, too. In 2015, she competed in a holiday cookie swap on the Today Show. Only seven bakers in the nation were invited to participate and Petras was one of the top-3 finishers.