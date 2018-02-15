Sweets for the Sweet

Sherry Petras, owner of Sherry’s Sweets, holds up cupcakes she baked for sale on Valentine’s Day. Petras put in extra hours to prepare for the holiday. The sweet shop extended its hours on Valentine’s to accomodate last-minute shoppers.
Petras decorates chocolate-covered strawberries with a drizzle of red on Valentine’s Day.
Heather Wall with her 2-year-old son, Alex, purchase some goodies.
Nastasha Frederick packages selections. Cupcakes were in big demand.
Valentine’s Day saw several local businesses getting ready for the popular holiday of love — including Sherry’s Sweets at 140 E. 200 South, Suite 1K, in Tooele.
According to owner, Sherry Petras of Tooele, the week leading up to Valentine’s Day has been her busiest yet. To meet demand, she made about 25 flats of dipped strawberries, followed by scores of cupcakes and cookies.
On Tuesday, she was busy in her new kitchen, which she opened on Feb. 1 after working out of her home kitchen for years. Petras is a bit of a local celebrity, too. In 2015, she competed in a holiday cookie swap on the Today Show. Only seven bakers in the nation were invited to participate and Petras was one of the top-3 finishers.
