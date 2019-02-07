Swimmers finish season at state

Cowboys’ Thomas, Begay enter Class 3A meet as top seeds ♦

The Class 3A state swim meet gets under way this afternoon with a pair of Grantsville swimmers looking to finish their season in style.

Zane Thomas is the top seed in the boys’ 100-yard backstroke and comes in ranked second in the 200 individual medley, while two-time state champion Hadlee Begay hopes to add to her already-impressive title stash as the top seed in the girls’ 100 butterfly and 500 freestyle.

Thomas and his teammates, Ben, Ethan and Seth Smurthwaite, will take part in the 200 medley relay and 400 free relay as well. The Cowboys are the No. 4 seed in the 400 relay and No. 6 in the medley. Seth Smurthwaite is seeded No. 2 in the boys’ 100 fly and fourth in the 200 IM, while Ethan Smurthwaite is the No. 5 seed in the 100 fly and seventh in the 100 back. Ben Smurthwaite will compete in the 200 IM for the Cowboys as the No. 10 seed.

Garrett Hogge-Warburton, Jarrett Randall, Evan Thomas and Justin Hall are seeded No. 6 in the boys’ 200 free relay. Hall will compete in the 200 free and 500 free, Randall will take part in the 100 fly and Hogge-Warburton is the first alternate in the 100 free.

Anika Higley will compete for the Grantsville girls in the 200 IM and 100 fly, while Reagan Hunter is slated to race in the 100 free and Kylee Haycock will take part in the 100 breaststroke. Stephanie Jordan will race in the 100 back and is listed as the second alternate in the 100 free.

Jordan, Haycock, Higley and Hunter make up the Grantsville girls’ 200 medley relay team, which is seeded eighth. Haycock, Emma Randall, Higley and Begay will compete in the 200 free relay, while Hunter, Arianna McKendrick, Jordan and Begay are slated to race in the 400 free relay.

The Class 3A state championship meet is a one-day event, beginning at 2:45 p.m. today at the Richards Building on the Brigham Young University campus in Provo.

Class 4A state meet

Several of Tooele County’s top swimmers will represent Tooele and Stansbury high schools at the Class 4A state championship meet, which will begin Friday afternoon with the preliminary races and conclude with the finals Saturday morning.

Kally Morris of Stansbury enters the meet with the eighth-fastest time in the girls’ 100 fly and the 10th-fastest effort in the 200 IM. Tooele’s Myra Miller is eighth in the 100 breast and 20th in the 50 free, and her THS teammate, Aspen Grgich, is ninth in the 100 free and 12th in the 200 free. Tooele’s Sharon Seals is 17th in the 500 free and 18th in the 200 free and Annalee Beard is 20th in the 100 back. Stansbury’s Caroline Wilson is 23rd in the 100 free.

Tooele’s girls 200 medley relay team (Beard, Miller, Grgich and Seals) will enter Saturday’s finals seeded 12th, while Stansbury (Julie Kummer, Rachel Winder, Lindsey McCubbins and Tally Reynolds) is 15th. The Buffs’ 400 free relay team (Grgich, Beard, Miller and Seals) is seeded ninth, and the 200 free relay team (Beard, Kylee Randle, Addy Seal and Aspen Walker) is No. 16.

Stansbury’s Destin Kunz is the highest-seeded Tooele County male swimmer in the 4A meet, entering the meet seeded No. 9 in the 200 IM and 20th in the 100 fly. Tooele’s Sho Ikeda is 12th in the 100 fly and 14th in the 200 IM and Cade McEachern is 12th in the 100 back. Tooele’s Brayden Davis is 17th in the boys’ 500 free and 21st in the 200 free, and the Buffaloes’ 200 medley relay team (McEachern, Harrison Stoddard, Ikeda and Davis) is seeded 15th.

The meet begins with the preliminaries for the individual events at 1:15 p.m. Friday. The finals for the relays and individual events start at 8 a.m. Saturday.