Switchpoint looks at Harris Elementary for homeless help

A community center benefiting the homeless population of Tooele may soon be established in Tooele City.

The potential community center idea was presented by councilman Ed Hansen during Wednesday evening’s City Council meeting.

Hansen stated that a group called Switchpoint, a non-profit, private organization, along with the Tooele Housing Authority had the idea to create the community center in Tooele.

Switchpoint has had a successful community resource center in St. George for over five years, according to an email to council members from Tooele City Mayor Debbie Winn.

At the community center in St. George, the group provides services such as emergency shelter, food pantry services, transitional housing, case management, and other resources to transition individuals from “poverty to self-sufficiency”.

According to the email, the goal of the community center is to provide homeless individuals with more than just a place to sleep for a night or two.

“Switchpoint seeks to elevate individuals and families out of poverty by giving them skills and tools they need to function effectively in society today,” Winn’s email stated.

According to another email sent to Winn by councilman Justin Brady, the group may utilize the old Harris Elementary for the location of the community center.

The group has recently opened up a thrift shop in Tooele City and plan on opening more businesses.

During the meeting, the director of Switchpoint, Carol Hollowell spoke about what the organization does and their plans.

She said that because Tooele was a rural area, there were more grant opportunities here than in other counties, but the group didn’t want grant money to take up over 50% of their budget.

“There have been some questions as to how we are going to open up a shelter and we have been working diligently during the past four months in a partnership with Tooele County Housing Authority. We aren’t quite ready to announce any details on that yet but we will keep you posted,” Hollowell said.

Hollowell also said that the group planned on opening different businesses around the city where the homeless and struggling population could work.

One question that was asked during the meeting to Holloway by Scott Wardle, Tooele City councilman was, “How do we involve the public in this process and ease concerns that they may have going forward?”

Holloway responded by saying that the group was avidly active in social media and wanted to provide volunteer opportunities for the community.

“Once we have everything settled, and we open up and people can come and participate in our events and actually volunteer, there is a sense of ease that comes with that and they understand what we are doing,” she said.

During the meeting, no vote was taken by the city council regarding the resource center.

“I’m definitely on board with doing something like that,” Hansen said during the meeting. “It’s really important to me to deal with that and to help the people who need help.”