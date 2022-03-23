Take your used tires to the landfill

Illegal dumping is a problem ♦

The Raptor Inventory Nest Survey, a group who studies raptors and raptor nests, recently stumbled upon a large number of tires dumped on the side of the road in Mercur Canyon.

Bill Blevins, who was recently out studying raptors in Mercur Canyon about two miles past the cemetery off of State Route 73, came across the tires, about 100 of them, while bird watching.

“We were doing bird watching and we happened along there,” he said. “There were some tires that were along the side of the road, maybe about 20 or so, but there were also a larger batch off on an ATV trail, about 70 or 80.”

When Blevin saw the tires, he first reported them to the Bureau of Land Management. He thought maybe a tire store owner had paid someone to dispose of the tires and instead of taking them to the landfill, they dumped them.

Blevins believes people disposed of the tires because they wanted to avoid the landfill fee.

“It’s probably easier and cheaper to just dump them out there, than it is to properly dispose of them,” he said.

Along with the tires, Blevins has seen an old stove and furniture dumped near Mercur.

Just because something is convenient, doesn’t mean it’s the right thing to do, according to Blevins.

“This isn’t the right way to dispose of these things,” Blevins said. “Why litter and spoil the nice canyon? People just need to take responsibility and take garbage to the right place. Don’t just dump stuff out there.”

Improperly discarded tires result in less rubber being recycled, which results in more rubber trees having to be planted and synthetic rubber, which costs one barrel of oil per tire, having to be used, according to ecogreenequiptment.com.

Tires also do not decompose, according to the website.

Improperly discarded tires release chemicals, like methane gas, into the air, ground, and water that alter the ecosystem.

If tires catch on fire, they release clouds of toxic, black smoke into the air. For this reason, tires on fire can’t be extinguished with water.

Tires are also the perfect breeding ground for vector-borne illnesses like West Nile Virus, according to the website.

The open center of a tire collects rainwater as it sits, creating small, still water pools that are perfect for mosquitoes to lay eggs.

The BLM is investigating this issue and cleaning up the tires.

The Tooele County Solid Waste Facility, located at 2830 Bauer Road in Tooele, will dispose of tires for $3 each.

They are open Monday through Saturday from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.

Illegal dumping may result in a Class B misdemeanor and a fine.