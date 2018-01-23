Taking Aim

The Stansbury Oquirrh Bowmen held its 17th annual fundraiser at Deseret Peak Complex’s indoor arena on Saturday.

A reported 300 contestants from Tooele County, Utah and neighboring states participated in the event. Bowmen shot at life-size 3-D animal targets that were positioned in natural settings on the arena’s dirt floor.

According to its website, the Stansbury Oquirrh Bowmen is an archery club that was started in 1984 and its main focus is 3D archery. The club’s home base is Deseret Peak, where it holds a winter league every Thursday night from November to March.

During summer, the club holds a league shoot every Wednesday at Deseret Peak’s outdoor archery park. For more information or to join, see the club’s website at stobarchers.com.