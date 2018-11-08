Tale of ‘Peter Pan and Wendy’ comes to GHS stage this week

Grantsville High School drama students began rehearsing for their “Peter Pan and Wendy” stage play at the beginning of the school year. They will present the finished product Thursday, Friday, Saturday, and Monday nights.

“Peter Pan is one of my favorite stories,” said Jana Wilhite, who is the new GHS drama teacher and director of the play. “I began thinking about and working on the production before the school year. The students have had their scripts for two months.”

Wilhite is a recent graduate of Brigham Young University and grew up in Heber City, attending Wasatch High School.

A cast of 20 actors and eight stage crew members are participating in the production.

“I wanted to start out with a strong ensemble of students,” Wilhite said. “With a new teacher, change is a challenge for all of us, but it’s coming together well. Some students play three roles in this play. I wanted to give everybody an opportunity to shine.”

The play is produced by special arrangement with Playscripts.com. It is adapted by Doug Rand from the novel by J.M. Barrie.

Playscripts.com describes the play as a faithful, fast-moving adaptation of Barrie’s original novel.

“When the carefree and careless Peter Pan flies into the nursery of the Darling home, Wendy follows her instincts for maternity and adventure, bringing her little brothers along to the magical Neverland to take care of the motherless Lost Boys,” according to Playscripts.com. “Soon the Darling children are swept into Peter’s deadly battle with Captain Hook and his mostly-fearsome pirate crew. With so much excitement, why ever go home again?”

Wilhite said it is a great show for children and families.

“There is sophistication with the story too, so it also appeals to adults,” she said. “… It’s not the Disney version so there is no singing except a bit from the pirates.”

Wendy and Peter Pan are double-cast with Marissa DeHerrera starring in the role of Wendy Thursday and Saturday nights, and Alyssa Enslen as Wendy on Friday and Monday nights.

Annamarie Ernsten plays Peter Pan on Thursday and Saturday nights while Lilly Beckingham plays Peter Pan on Friday and Monday nights.

Mrs. Darling is played by Brooklyn Reilley and Tinker Bell by Emma Keller.

The Lost Boys are played by Grace Campbell, Marlee Vaughn, Carson Hurst, Olivia Denison, Christianna Beaman and Carly Young. Captain Hook is played by Tristan Cholico.

The stage crew includes Dylann Holmes, Preston Remick, Randy Harris, Adlayn Enslen, Ben Hatch, Hunter Lovell and Ty Gagon.

Also helping out with the production were Carol LaForge and LaForge Encore Theatre Company and Macae Wanberg and the Old Grantsville Church Theatre.

Doors open at 7 p.m. and the play starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $7 for adults, $6 for students and $5 for children.

Grantsville High School is located at 155 E. Cherry St. in Grantsville.