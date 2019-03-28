Talent at the Grantsville Children’s Sociable

The 2019 Children’s Sociable kicked off the festivities Thursday morning. Area students filled the Grantsville High School Auditorium to watch their peers perform.

There were two morning programs and two afternoon programs just for the students from Grantsville schools. Two more programs will be held at 5 pm and 7 pm for the community to enjoy.

The evening Children’s Sociable features 30 acts and will be emceed by Karma Nelson with the help of Josie Larson, Ellie Yager and Bronx Bolinder help Nelson to introduce and segue between acts.