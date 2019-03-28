Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Zombie football players perform “Our Year” to lead off the morning program of the Children’s Sociable held in the Grantsville High School auditorium.
  • Hailey Taylor sings “Deep Six” and plays her guitar at the Children’s Sociable in the morning program.
  • Harli Wortington and Bryton Stirling perform a dance titled Life Guards on Break.
  • Myra Orgill performs a hip-hop style dance called “Whatever It Takes.”
  • Afton Orgill sings “Quiet” to an audience of local school children at the Children’s Sociable.

March 28, 2019
Talent at the Grantsville Children’s Sociable

The 2019 Children’s Sociable kicked off the festivities Thursday morning. Area students filled the Grantsville High School Auditorium to watch their peers perform.

There were two morning programs and two afternoon programs just for the students from Grantsville schools. Two more programs will be held at 5 pm and 7 pm for the community to enjoy. 

The evening Children’s Sociable features 30 acts and will be emceed by Karma Nelson with the help of Josie Larson, Ellie Yager and Bronx Bolinder help Nelson to introduce and segue between acts.

