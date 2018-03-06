Talking dollar bill wins student third place in national contest

A Tooele High School senior received a $1,000 prize for his videography skills on Monday.

Ryan Callister placed third in the American Bankers Association “Lights, Camera, Save!” national video contest.

Callister’s one-minute and 38-second video titled “My dollar said something,” was selected by Zions Bank officials to represent the bank in the national competition.

Lights, Camera, Save! is a teen video contest that encourages teens to educate themselves and their peers about the value of saving and using money wisely.

“My dollar said something,” written and filmed by Callister, features a talking dollar bill that explains the value of a savings account with interest to a student who is about to put the bill into a snack machine.

“I did a lot of marketing research and wrote the script to appeal to teens,” Callister said.

Zions Bank’s entry of Callister’s video was one of 158 entries in the national contest.

Prior to the selection of the national winners, Callister’s video was selected as one of five finalists. The finalists were featured in a “Saver’s Choice” social media contest on the American Bankers Association’s Facebook page. Callister’s video won first place in the social media contest, with the most votes from social media viewers, earning Callister a GoPro camera.

A jury of video experts then selected Callister’s video as the national third-place winner, according to Don Milne, Zions Bank’s financial literacy manager.

“We are thrilled for Ryan and are proud to be part of this major accomplishment,” Milne said. “The best way to connect young people is through something they enjoy or can relate to, and Ryan’s video does just that.”

“My dollar said something,” is not Callister’s first video.

He owns and operates his own videography business. He said his business has done work for several clients, including Associated Grocers.

Lights, Camera, Save! launched in 2010 as an offshoot of the American Bankers Association Foundation’s Teach Children to Save program. The competition encourages youth to learn the value of saving and using money wisely and to inspire their peers.

In addition to Callister’s $1,000 cash prize and the GoPro Camera, a teacher from Tooele High School will be awarded a scholarship to attend the American Banker Association’s JumpStart’s National Educator Conference this call in Cleveland, Ohio.

Callister’s video can be viewed at https://www.aba.com/Engagement/LCS/Pages/default.aspx