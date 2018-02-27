Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

February 27, 2018
Tami R. Nelson

Obit Tami R Nelson 2A celebration of life will be held for Tami R. Nelson on Friday, March 2, 2018, from 6-9 p.m. at the Elk’s Lodge, 61 N. Main St., Tooele. All friends and family are welcome.

