Taste of Our County and Business Expo showcases local businesses

The Tooele County Chamber of Commerce and Tourism’s Taste of Our County and Business Expo returns to the county this week.

The event will be held at the Benson Gristmill on Wednesday from 4-8 p.m.

The Taste of Our County is designed to expose county residents to the wide variety of food and other services that are available without leaving the county, according to Jared Hamner. executive director of the chamber.

Around 10 local restaurants will be represented with samples of their food.

“Our hope is that our eateries will get to share what the breadth of their offering is,” Hamner said. “That will allow the community to see and taste what is out there and learn that we have great dining opportunities without the need to travel long distances.”

Over 50 local businesses will also be at the Benson Gristmill on Wednesday evening to share their products and services with the public.

“We have a wide variety of businesses in our county,” Mander said. “And many of our residents don’t know who they are and what they have to offer. At the Taste of Our County our residents can learn about these businesses and find out that there are plenty of opportunities to shop locally and support their friends and neighbors.”

