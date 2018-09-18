Taste of Our County Business & Career Showcase set for Wednesday

Possibilities abound for visitors at the 15th annual Taste of Our County Business & Career Showcase on Wednesday at Benson Gristmill in Stansbury Park.

From 4-7 p.m., the area will be divided into three sections. One section will feature 14 restaurants offering food items for sampling, another will feature 14 businesses that want to hire employees, and a third will feature 60 more businesses that want to explain what they have to offer.

“This is one of our biggest events of the season and gives people a chance to look at our local businesses and what they have to offer,” said Jared Hamner, executive director of Tooele County Chamber of Commerce.

“We want people go local instead of going around the mountain,” he said.

Visitors also have a chance to land a job at the event.

“We’ve provided tents for businesses who want to hire and conduct interviews,” Hamner said.

Chamber employee Cindy Kirt oversees the event with the help of six volunteers who lead six various committees, Hamner said.

Promotional materials indicate that the event is the place to make business contacts, find job opportunities and sample the tastes of Tooele.

This is a great place to remind our residents that they can live, play, eat, shop, and work here in our great county, according to the information. More than 550 people attended the event last year, and more are expected this year.

Cost to sample food from the 16 local restaurants is $5 per plate. Tickets can be purchased at the event.

A business luncheon and group training is scheduled for 1 p.m. Hamner said about 80 people have signed up to attend the luncheon.

Kurt Weiland of Jefferson Smith Training and Consulting from Bountiful will speak on the subject of keeping employees happy and engaged.

Weiland has helped train businesses and organizations for several years. He served as an assistant professor at the United States Military Academy at West Point.

Keynote speaker at the luncheon will be Kristen Cox, executive director of the Utah Governor’s Office of Management and Budget.

She was selected as one of Governing Magazine’s public officials of the year.

The 1 p.m. luncheon is sponsored by the Tooele Business Resource Center.

Benson Gristmill is located at 325 state Route 138 in Stansbury Park.