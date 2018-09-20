Taste of Tooele

Residents and visitors gathered at Benson Gristmill Wednesday for the 15th Annual Taste of Our County Business & Career Showcase.

Visitors were able to taste samples from 14 local restaurants, visit with companies looking for employees and learn about some of Tooele County’s businesses.

A luncheon featured guest speaker Kristen Cox from the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget along with some business training from Kurt Weiland on the subject of keeping employees happy and engaged.

The event was organized and hosted by the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce.