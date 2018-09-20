Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Jacob Davis and April Mermuys place a sample from Arby’s Restaurant on Rebecca Boren’s plate during Wednesday’s 15th Annual Taste of Our County Business & Career Showcase at Benson Gristmill.
  • Meina and Thomas Larsen take info and maps to help them explore Tooele County.
  • Callee Didericksen sets up the Tooele Vision Center booth at the Taste of Our County at Benson Gristmill. The annual event is a function of the Tooele Chamber of Commerce.
  • Travis Fackerell steps away from some food booths with treats in hand.
  • Popeye’s General Manager Stockton Webb puts chicken tenders on Dylan Bentancor’s plate.
  • Rebecca Smith with Ace Disposal gives some recycling tips to Colten Squire and Isabella Perez.

September 20, 2018
Taste of Tooele

Residents and visitors gathered at Benson Gristmill Wednesday for the 15th Annual Taste of Our County Business & Career Showcase.

Visitors were able to taste samples from 14 local restaurants, visit with companies looking for employees and learn about some of Tooele County’s businesses.

A luncheon featured guest speaker Kristen Cox from the Governor’s Office of Management and Budget along with some business training from Kurt Weiland on the subject of keeping employees happy and engaged.

The event was organized and hosted by the Tooele County Chamber of Commerce.

