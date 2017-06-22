TATC president announces he will retire at end of year

Snelson to step down Dec. 31 after 30 years in education ♦

Scott Snelson, who has served as president of Tooele Applied Technology College since the college was established by the state Legislature in 2009, has announced he will retire at the end of this year.

His retirement will be effective Dec. 31, 2017.

During Snelson’s tenure at TATC, the college has experienced marked growth in students, facilities and programs.

TATC’s student headcount grew from 394 in 2010 — the first full year after the school opened — to 745 in 2016, according to UCAT annual reports.

Snelson opened TATC in the former Tooele County School District office on W. Vine Street in Tooele City. The college later moved to the second floor of the Christensen and Griffith Construction building at the west end of Vine Street. In 2013, TATC moved into a brand new 74,000-square-foot facility on Tooele Boulevard. It is located in Tooele City’s education corridor with Utah State University – Tooele Regional Campus and the Tooele County School District’s Community Learning Center as neighbors.

Under Snelson’s leadership, TATC added several new programs, including industrial maintenance, transportation technology, welding, and heavy-duty diesel technology.

In May 2017, Snelson presented certificates of completion to TATC’s first class of practical nurses.

“President Snelson’s leadership in bringing a state-of-the-art technical education facility to Tooele, and then leading it with focus and determination, is a wonderful capstone to an already outstanding career,” said Utah College of Applied Technology Chairman Jim Evans. “Technical education in Utah is in a great place today due in large part to Scott Snelson’s commitment to excellence in education and students at-large.”

Snelson’s career in education spanned 30 years. He began his career as an instructor at Roy High School, followed by various high school administrative experiences before serving as a specialist at the Utah State Office of Education. He later served as the Vice President of Student Services at Mountainland Applied Technology College in Lehi.

Prior to his appointment as president of TATC, Snelson was the acting president of the Salt Lake/Tooele Applied Technology College.

“President Snelson is and has been a vital force in the initial planning, development and completion of TATC, which includes program development and a state-of-the-art facility,” said TATC Board of Directors Chairwoman Joyce Hogan. “His leadership representing the college in the community has been integral to the planning and progress of the Tooele County Education and Training Corridor, which is a critical component for economic development in Tooele County.”

A search committee to select a new president for TATC will be appointed soon, according to Joseph Demma, assistant commissioner for Utah System of Technical Colleges.

The search committee will be chaired by Dave Ulery, plant manager of Carlisle Syn Tech. Ulery is a member of TATC’s Board of Directors and UCAT Board of Trustees.

Other members of the search committee will include TATC staff and faculty, TATC board members, UCAT trustees, and other community leaders. The job will be publicly posted on July 15, 2017 with an application deadline of Sept. 1, 2017. The committee will determine the criteria and process they will use to reduce the list of applicants down to one person to be approved by UCAT Board of Trustees. A new president should be named by Thanksgiving, according to Demma.