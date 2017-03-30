Tax abatement forms mailed and feature new design

Once the Legislature finishes, it’s time to implement the changes that were made. One of those changes is property tax abatements.

There are several abatements to help property owners. Abatement forms were mailed out last week. If you have qualified for an abatement previously and did not receive a form, please contact my office.

You will notice this year we’ve put all the abatements on one form, rather than individual forms. It’s more efficient for us and lets you see what help is available. For a description of programs available (Abatement, Deferral and Exemption Programs for Individuals ) or for a copy of the new form, please follow this link: www.co.tooele.ut.us/Auditor/abatements.htm.

The law only requires veterans to apply every five years for their property tax abatement; however, we ask that veterans apply every year. There are a few reasons for this. One is that we have found problems with veterans selling their home and the abatement staying on the home.

When this happens, someone is getting the abatement that shouldn’t be getting it. Another reason is by veterans applying every year, it helps us keep our records clean. The law requires all other types of abatements have the paperwork submitted each year.

Elections: Since most people don’t live elections like I do, I just wanted to let you know the Primary Elections, if held, will be on Aug. 15 with the General Election on Nov. 7. So, don’t change any vacation plans in June!

Speaking of elections, we have the privilege again this year of helping with elections at local schools. They use the electronic machines to vote on class and student body elections. It’s fun for us, and the students get to use the machines, learn how elections run, and can even work as poll workers when they go to college. It’s a win/win for everyone!

Passports: We have seen an increase in passports this year over last year by 51 percent. The federal government is considering raising the fee for passports by $10. We haven’t heard when the decision will be made, but if you are considering purchasing a passport, you may want to do so sooner than later. While $10 isn’t that much, when you purchase them for your entire family, it can add up. We can also take your passport picture for $10. We try our best to make you look great.

If you have any questions, please contact me at 435-843-3148 or mgillette@tooeleco.org.

Marilyn Gillette is the Tooele County Clerk/Auditor