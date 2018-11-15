Tax Commission veteran named executive director

A 32-year veteran of the Utah State Tax Commission has been named executive director of the agency after receiving unanimous confirmation Wednesday by the Utah Senate.

Scott W. Smith, who has served as the deputy executive director since 2011, will serve in the position that oversees 752 employees and seven divisions. He fills the post left vacant at the retirement of Barry C. Conover in August.

“We are excited to have someone of Scott’s experience and vision to serve with the four Commissioners of the Utah State Tax Commission,” said Commission Chairman, John L. Valentine after the confirmation vote.

“Those who know him, know of his concern with getting it right, collecting only the tax required by the Legislature,” he added.

Prior to being named deputy executive of the Tax Commission, Smith served as the deputy director of the Tax Commission Auditing Division for the previous seven years.

A certified public accountant, Smith is an accounting graduate of Brigham Young University.

Tax commissioners appoint the executive director in consultation with the governor and the consent of the State Senate.