Taxpayers receive notices from county

Sept. 15 is deadline to appeal changes to property values ♦

Local real estate agents have said home prices in Tooele County are increasing, and those increases are evident in property tax information recently sent to all property owners in the county.

As required by state law, the Tooele County Clerk/Auditor mailed a notification of property value and tax changes to all property owners by July 22.

The notice is not a bill; it is a notification of changes in the information that are used to calculate property taxes. Property owners have until Sept. 15 to appeal the change in the value of their property, if they believe there was an error in their new property value.

The Sept. 15 deadline is a hard and fast deadline, set by state law, not local officials, according to Tooele County Assessor Wendy Shubert.

“Prior to Sept. 15, property owners can appeal their valuation. If there was a mistake, the value can be changed for this year,” Shubert said. “But if they wait until after Sept. 15, we can’t fix the value for this year, but we can fix it for next year.”

Shubert encourages property owners who feel that there has been an error in their valuation to contact her office.

“Please give us a call or come in and see us,” she said. “We want the valuation to be accurate. Many times we can solve a dispute without a formal appeal.”

Shubert advised that only property values can be appealed. Disputes about tax rates and increases must be taken up with elected officials who adopted the increases, she said.

The valuation change notice shows the fair market value of property, as determined by the county assessor, as of Jan. 1, 2016 and as of Jan. 1, 2017.

The fair market value of the property is the price that could have been expected for the sale of the property as the result of a normal sales transaction.

Values are placed on the property by certified appraisers who work for the county assessors office.

“Our appraisers are all certified by the state, the same as private assessors,” Shubert said. “Each of our assessors has had experience in the private sector before coming to work for the county.”

State law requires that the county assessor’s office conduct an onsite review of each property in the county every five years.

Shubert breaks the county down into five area and her assessors evaluate each area once every five years. For 2017 the area that was revalued was west Tooele City, according to Shubert.

But the once every-five-year-onsite review doesn’t mean that other parcels aren’t reevaluated annually.

In interim years, the county assessor may adjust property values using information on improvements from building permits and through a process that involves looking at the sale of comparable properties in the same neighborhood.

“Most areas in the county saw an increase this year,” Shubert said.

The state also keeps an eye on property values in counties.

The Utah State Tax Commission monitors the actual sales price of property compared to the assessed value. The goal is to keep the sales price within 90 to 110 percent of the assessed value.

In 2016, the average ratio of assessed value to sales price in Tooele County was 94.6 percent, according to the state tax commission.

If assessed values vary too far from the sales price, the state tax commission can order all values in a neighborhood to be raised or lowered.

Along with the assessed value, the valuation notices also lists the taxable value of the property.

The fair market value and the taxable value may not be the same because for buildings, and up to one-acre of land that is used as a full-time residence, the taxable value is 55 percent of the fair market value of the property. The taxable value is used to calculate the amount of property tax due.

Other residences and property are generally taxed on the full fair market value of the property.

An increase in property values does not mean taxing entities, like the county, schools, cities, and service districts, get more tax revenue.

Each year the county auditor, using the assessed values provided by the assessor, computes a tax rate for each taxing entity that will result in the entity receiving the same amount of tax dollars, except for taxes received from new growth, as it did the previous year.

New growth is any property that is new to the tax rolls for the current year — like a new house. The increase in property value from higher valuations of property already on the tax rolls in not considered new growth.

The state tax commission approves the assessor’s calculations and the approved rate becomes known as the “certified tax rate.”

If taxing entities adopt the certified tax rate, they will collect the same amount of property tax revenue they did in the previous year, plus property tax from new properties.

However, because changes in property values may vary from neighborhood to neighborhood, individual property tax owners may find their payments rise even though the certified tax rate decreases.

The value of a parcel moves up and down at the same rate as the total assessed property value, and the floating tax rate means that the amount of property paid by the property owner remains constant.

If an entity decides to adopt a property tax rate higher than the certified rate, it must go through a process defined in state law as “truth in taxation.”

Truth in taxation laws spells out specific requirements for public hearings and notices for tax increases, including the wording and size of public notices.

All taxing entities in Tooele County adopted the certified property tax rate for 2017, so there will be no truth in taxation hearings this year, according to Tooele County Clerk/Auditor Marilyn Gillette.