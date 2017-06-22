Taxpayers to pay less for local schools this year

But Tooele County School District plans to seek a levy rate increase for 2018 ♦

Many homeowners and businesses in Tooele County will pay less property tax for schools in 2017.

The Tooele County School Board adopted their budget for the 2017-18 school year Tuesday night. Along with adopting the budget, the board also voted to drop the tax rate to the certified tax rate of .009122 from the current rate of .009593.

The certified tax rate is the rate that will allow the school district to collect the same amount of property tax as it did in 2016, plus property tax from new growth.

However, in the interest of full disclosure, the school board announced that along with the drop in the tax rate for 2017, it will ask voters to approve an increase in the levy rate for 2018 during the November 2017 election.

“The school board decided not to go through truth in taxation for the 2017-18 budget, but to go with the certified tax rate for 2017,” said Tooele County School District Business Administrator Lark Reynolds. “This was an opportunity to lower our overall rate when compared to last year in hopes that we can pass a voted local levy increase in the November election.”

The school district’s tax rate is a combined total of six different levy amounts: a basic levy rate set by the state, the general obligation bond rate set to generate enough funds to pay for voter approved GO bonds, a local and capital levy set by the local school board, a voted local levy approved by local voters, and a levy that represents the portion of property tax collected that the state requires the school district to share with charter schools.

The current local voted levy is at .000607 for 2017. The state provides matching funds for revenue generated by the voted local levy up to a rate of .001600.

In Nov. 2017, the school board will ask voters to raise the voted local levy to .001600. If the increased levy rate is approved, the school district will receive $4 million more from local funding and $3.7 million more from state funding.

Zions Bank has calculated that the owner of a $200,000 home will pay an additional $110 annually, if the voted local levy is increased to .001600. However, the school district will not know what the other levy amounts that comprise the total school levy will be until June 2018.

If the voted levy increase is approved by voters in Nov. 2017, the additional funding is expected to be used on increased wages with a goal of starting teachers at $40,000 and continuing to increase veteran teachers’ salaries. The school board has not officially declared how the additional funding will be distributed yet.

The lower tax rate approved at the board meeting Tuesday night is the result of a “windfall” increase in new growth, according to Reynolds.

Just last week it looked like the board might need to raise the property tax rate to take in the same amount of revenue in 2017 as it did in 2016. Information from Tooele County showed that the total taxable value of property in the county would decline in 2017. While locally assessed values increased, the county reported that centrally assessed and personal property values declined, according to Reynolds.

Centrally assessed properties include properties for utilities, transportation, and mining operations that are assessed by the Utah State Tax Commission.

However, earlier this week, Reynolds heard from Tooele County officials that around $291 million in property value for the ATI Rowley titanium plant would be added to the tax rolls for 2017 as new growth.

The ATI plant opened in 2009, but due to a property tax incentive, ATI was receiving a refund of about 90 percent of their property tax payment. The incentive had a cap on the total amount of the refund. That cap was reached in 2016.

The ATI plant was idled in 2016, but the company still pays property tax on the facility. With the incentive cap reached, the county will distribute the full amount of property tax to the appropriate taxing entities in 2017.

“The county told us as recently as yesterday the taxable value of the ATI plant will be added to the 2017 new growth value,” Reynolds said.

Recalculating the 2017 property tax revenue for the school district at the certified rate of .009122 along with the additional new growth, Reynolds estimated that the school district will collect a total of $42.3 million in 2017, or $381,672 more than it did in 2016.

The lower certified rate for 2017 means that the owner of a $200,000 home in 2017, which was assessed at $200,000 in 2016, will pay $51.81 less for property tax for schools in 2017 (a 4.9 percent decrease).

Tooele County School District has kept its tax rate at .009593 since 2014, despite a decline in the certified tax rate.

The flat tax rate for the school district was part of a strategy to replenish reserves that were used during the recession and to build up the capital fund balance to help pay for new buildings.

Total expenses for all funds in the 2017-18 budget dropped from $165 million in 2017 to $153 million in 2018, a 7.2 percent decrease. The bulk of the decrease is due to a $17 million drop in facility acquisition and construction services as the school district winds down construction of two new elementary schools. The general operating and maintenance fund will have a $4.7 million increase in budgeted expenses for 2018, largely due to increased salaries.

Because the school district adopted the certified tax rate, there will be no truth in taxation public hearing.