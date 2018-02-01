Taylorsville man pleads guilty to sex abuse charges

A Taylorsville man pleaded guilty to felony sex abuse charges during an appearance in 3rd District Court on Tuesday.

Bailey Scott Matheson, 19, pleaded guilty to two charges of second-degree felony sex abuse of a child before 3rd District Court Judge Matthew Bates. A charge of first-degree felony sodomy on a child and an additional count of second-degree felony sex abuse of a child were dismissed without prejudice as part of the plea deal with the state.

Tooele City police were dispatched on Oct. 15 on reports that Matheson was having sexual conversations online with a female victim younger than 14 years old, according to a probable cause statement. During an interview, the victim told police she met Matheson last January at a mutual friend’s home in Tooele City and they engaged in sexual activity.

The victim told police Matheson had touched her over her clothing, kissed her bare skin and performed oral sex on her, the probable cause statement said.

Matheson made his initial appearance in 3rd District Court on Dec. 27 and was assigned a cash-only bail of $100,000.

Matheson is scheduled to return to court for sentencing on March 28 at 9 a.m. before Bates.