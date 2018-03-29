Taylorsville man sentenced to probation in sex abuse case

A Taylorsville man who pleaded guilty to sex abuse of a child charges in January was sentenced to 5 years of probation on Wednesday.

Bailey Scott Matheson, 19, pleaded guilty to two charges of second-degree felony sex abuse of a child. Third District Court Judge Matthew Bates suspended Matheson’s prison terms of one to 15 years per charge, instead sentencing him to 60 months probation and 105 days in jail, with credit for 98 days served.

The terms of Matheson’s probation include abiding by Group A sex offender conditions, no direct access to internet without approval of Adult Probation and Parole, and no contact with the victim or victim’s family.

Tooele City police were dispatched on Oct. 15 on reports that Matheson was having sexual conversations online with a female victim younger than 14 years old, according to a probable cause statement. During an interview, the victim told police she met Matheson at a mutual friend’s home in Tooele City and they engaged in sexual activity.

The victim told police Matheson had touched her over her clothing, kissed her bare skin and performed oral sex on her, the probable cause statement said.