Taylorsville woman charged with drug possession in Stockton bust

A Taylorsville woman has been charged with a pair of felonies in 3rd District Court after she was allegedly found in possession of heroin by Stockton police.

Riley Catherine Nicholson, 23, is charged with two counts of second-degree felony possession with intent to distribute a Class C substance.

A Stockton police officer responded to the area of milepost 49 on state Route 36 on a report of a suspicious vehicle at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, according to a probable cause statement. When the officer arrived and located the vehicle, it was unoccupied.

The officer recognized the vehicle from earlier in the day, with a female driver, the statement said. When the officer searched the area, they located the suspect, later identified as Nicholson, walking back toward the vehicle.

Nicholson told the officer she was looking for her cell phone in the hills, according to the probable cause statement. After gathering her information, the officer found she had multiple warrants out for her arrest totaling $60,000.

After Nicholson was placed under arrest, the officer determined the vehicle she was driving did not have valid or current insurance, the statement said. While the vehicle was inventoried for a hold for the owner, the officer located a golf ball-sized amount of heroin in a backpack, as well as a white, rock-like substance.

A Facebook post from the Stockton Police Department claimed the contents of the car included a half pound of heroin, a quarter pound of methamphetamine, several individual baggies of both substances, hundreds of dollars in cash, pipes and needles.

The officer also located a large amount of money next to the bag containing the suspected drugs, the statement said. Nicholson also admitted to police she had smoked a controlled substance earlier prior to driving.