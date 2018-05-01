TCEM unveils new network to help organize for emergencies

Following emergencies such as the Tooele City wildfire in July 2016 and Fassio Egg Farm fire in 2017, Tooele County Emergency Management redesigned its system to manage volunteers, donations and financial management.

Using lessons learned from the responses to recent emergencies, TCEM created Tooele Responds, which was unveiled April 18 at a Tooele County Chamber of Commerce luncheon. Tooele Responds gives TCEM the ability to interact with residents eager to help in an emergency situation such as the most recent major fires.

“One of which was the need to coordinate our volunteers, that we know we’re going to have because we live in a very resilient, very involved county,” said TCEM director Bucky Whitehouse. “Any time we have a significant emergency event, we’re always receiving input from the citizens about wanting to be involved.”

Following the July 2016 wildfire in Tooele, residents wanted to assist with donations and clean-up efforts but the county lacked a way to effectively communicate with them or provide adequate training, Whitehouse said.

Now anyone eager to help can register on the Tooele Responds website, tooeleresponds.org, and list their skills, training, and way they could contribute or donate. Businesses, individuals and volunteer or faith-based groups can all register with the system.

“If they’re interested in being affiliated and involved in the program, we will then be able to better understand what expertise they’re bringing with them, what skills, what type of equipment and all of those things collectively so we are faster in our ability to be able to put them to work in dealing with an emergency,” Whitehouse said.

The businesses, individuals and organizations that register with Tooele Responds are divided into four levels of involvement and responsibility.

For Level 1, applicants only need to sign up and provide contact information, as well as promote registration for a business or organization. At Level 2, individuals are required to complete a background check, two training classes, which can be done online, and participate in an exercise or event at least once per year.

Level 3 requires Community Emergency Response Team training or registration with an approved professional position, with an agency like the Red Cross. At Level 4, applicants need to be trained for shelter or volunteer coordination center, and be capable of taking on a leadership role in an emergency.

For Level 2, training requirements would be about 5 to 10 per year, with the requirement for Level 3 to be approximately 20 hours, which is how long it takes to be CERT certified.

Tooele Responds is also a 501c3 non-profit that accepts donations for emergency response and to cover the costs of training. In an emergency event like the July 2016 wildfire, donations could be directed to Tooele Responds instead of various decentralized organizations.

Whitehouse said Box Elder County found a need to create a similar system to affiliate volunteers after flooding last year when they had to come up with in-kind donations to receive federal funds to rebuild. He said they found it difficult to determine the number of volunteers and the hours they worked without a centralized database of volunteers.

Tooele Responds will also be able to record and manage donations of food, water and other needs more easily and let county residents know the biggest needs for those in recovery.

Anyone interested in knowing more about Tooele Responds can visit tooeleresponds.org to sign up, learn about training opportunities or donate.