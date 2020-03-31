Three Tooele County School District elementary schools held a “Teacher Parade” for students in their school boundaries on March 27.

Teachers and principals from Willow Elementary and Grantsville Elementary in Grantsville and Stansbury Park Elementary volunteered to participate in the teacher parades.

“This has been an interesting and sometimes difficult time for everyone,” said Marie Denson, school district communications director. “This was a fun light-hearted activity for families and teachers to come together while still practicing social distancing.”