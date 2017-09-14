Teachers and public invited to learn about ‘land of the subtle’

Free workshops offered on Tooele Valley’s geology ♦

Tooele Valley is like an open book to Genevieve Atwood, and she loves to teach people how to read it.

Atwood will teach seven free workshops on the geology of Tooele Valley this fall.

The former director of the Utah Geological Survey, Atwood earned a doctorate degree in geography from the University of Utah in 2006. She has been teaching geology workshops for Tooele County teachers since 2013.

“Tooele is the best place to study geology in Utah,” Atwood said. “That means it’s one of the best places in the West and in the country.”

Teachers receive credit towards recertification by attending the workshops, Atwood said.

Last year, she opened up her geology workshops to the public in addition to teachers.

“It was a wonderful thing, to open up the workshops to everyone,” she said. “A lot of people participated and it was great.”

Atwood described Tooele County as the “land of subtle,” because it is replete with signs of complex geology, the evolution of the continent, and past climate change.

Using the outdoors of Tooele County as the classroom, Atwood’s workshops focus on topics like tectonics, past climate change, minerals, fossils, and mountain ranges.

Previous study of geology is not required for the workshops, she said. Teachers can receive credit towards recertification by attending the workshops.

“For teachers the workshops are about using the features right here in the county to teach earth science,” Atwood said. “It’s about seeing patterns and making connections and inspiring science in students by what they see around them.”

Atwood encouraged all interested adults, particularly those who work with children like Scout leaders, to come to the workshops.

The workshops will he held Oct. 4, 5, 11, 12, 18, 19, 25 and 26. They are from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

People can attend as many of the workshop as they want. Each workshop will cover different subjects, Atwood said.

The first workshop will be held at the Tooele County School District headquarters, 92 S. Lodestone Way in Tooele.

After that, participants will need to check online at www.earthscienceeducation.org for workshop locations and subjects.

“We aren’t going to be sitting in a classroom,” Atwood said. “Things may change according to the weather. This is about fun science outside.”

Earth Science Education is a nonprofit organization. The fall workshops are conducted in conjunction with the Tooele County School District and supported in part by U.S. Magnesium, according to Atwood.