TEAD changes leadership

Following a tradition dating back to the days of George Washington, a passing of the colors of Tooele Army Depot signified the arrival of new leadership during a change of command ceremony Wednesday morning.

After two years at the helm, Col. Jimmy L. Brown is heading to U.S. Central Command in Tampa, Florida, to serve in the joint logistics office. His replacement, Col. Todd W. Burnley, last served as the Assistant for Deployment and Distribution for the Office of the Secretary of Defense at the Pentagon.

In his remarks, Brown joked that he didn’t want to get into the vintage Dodge military truck that would bring them to the parade field for the ceremony.

“This truly has been the most personally and professionally rewarding assignment of my career,” he said.

Brown had high praise for the civilian employees at TEAD and thanked his family, and theirs, for their support in completing the ordnance depot’s mission. He said he was proud and grateful to have been part of the team.

“From my first visit in March 2016, I was then, and still remain, extremely impressed with the pride and professionalism of this all-star team,” Brown said. “Everyday you, our employees, impact strategic greatness in support of, and enabling, our national defense.”

The officiant for the change of command ceremony, Col. Michelle M. Letcher, highlighted some of Brown’s achievements while in command of TEAD, including the creation of a leadership development program and a current streak of 353 days without an accident. Letcher serves as the commander for the Joint Munitions and Lethality Life Cycle Management Command and Joint Munitions Command.

“As the leader and commander of Tooele Army Depot, Col. Brown has believed in, and focused on, the mission of Tooele and has benefited from input from the leaders and the workforce to help him do his very best,” Letcher said.

“Col. Burnley, as the new leader of Tooele, I urge you follow his suit to provide the best support, not just for Tooele but across our Army and the Department of Defense,” Letcher added. “And not just following the suit of Jimmy, but the people inside this organization, the entire workforce.”

In contrast to Brown’s reluctance to leave TEAD, Burnley said he was eager to begin his new assignment.

“Unlike Jimmy getting on the truck, I was more than happy to jump on that truck,” Burnley joked. “I was on there I think probably 10 minutes early.”

Burnley said he knew about his assignment 18 months ago and used the time to discuss the mission at TEAD with Brown through phone calls, email and a visit to the depot. He thanked Brown for his help and support prior to taking command.

“Jimmy is an incredible leader,” Burnley said. “He’s a great Army leader and he will do very well at his next assignment, but obviously he’s going to be missed by all of us here.”

Tooele Army Depot encompasses more than 43,000 acres of land, including the north area and the south area, which is the former Deseret Chemical Depot. The installation includes more than 1,100 storage, production, fabrication and administrative buildings.

TEAD’s mission involves ammunition logistics and the manufacture of ammunition-specific equipment. The depot issues, receives, stores, maintains, demilitarizes and tests ammunition.

TEAD was founded in 1942 as the Tooele Ordnance Depot to store supplies, ammunition and combat vehicles for the Pacific theater of World War II. The depot took command of the Deseret Chemical Depot in 1949, which became TEAD-South in 2013.

At its peak employment in 1985, TEAD had approximately 4,700 employees.