TEAD to add $1.7M battery system for its energy grid

An Indiana energy company will provide a battery storage system to Tooele Army Depot for the installation’s renewable energy grid.

Go Electric, Inc., of Anderson, Indiana, received a $1.7 million contract to supply a 1 megawatt-hour grid-tiered battery storage system for TEAD’s self-sufficient energy supply. The new system will allow the depot to store excess energy from its wind and solar arrays.

The lithium-ion battery storage system will help provide uninterruptible power to the depot, reduce consumption from energy companies at peak demand, and provide power in blackout situations, according to a news release from Go Electric.

TEAD is working to achieve federal “net zero” goals for its energy needs with on-site renewable sources by 2020. Providing on-site energy production is part of the depot’s goal of improved energy security for the depot, which provides ammunition to Army installations throughout the western United States.

The depot’s renewable energy grid includes two wind turbines and a solar array, which are expected to generate as much as 90 percent of the depot’s total energy requirements at peak, according to Dave Simpson, an Army Corps of Engineer engineering technician, in an April 2015 interview.