Team Vesco’s Turbinator II hits blistering 503 mph on salt flats

Brothers Rick and Don Vesco dreamed of building a wheel-driven car that could clock speeds in excess of 500 mph.

Their dream became reality Tuesday at Bonneville Salt Flats when Turbonator II clocked 503 mph between miles 4 and 5 at the World Finals sponsored by the Southern California Timing Association.

Don Vesco died of prostate cancer in 2002 at age 63 after setting a Federation Internationale Automobile (FIA) speed record for wheel-driven automobiles of 458 mph in 2001.

Rick Vesco built the car in 1988 in Brigham City, and upgraded it in 2013 to fulfill his and Don’s dream of going 500 mph, said Rick’s wife, Jinx. Rick and Jinx Vesco now live in Rockville, Utah.

“This feels great,” Rick Vesco said. “Our family has been working on this goal since my brother Don Vesco set the international record.”

Turbinator II set a certified national record last month of 482.646 mph during the World of Speed time trials hosted by the Utah Salt Flats Racing Association.

Don Vesco’s longtime friend, Dave Spangler, drove the car during Tuesday’s 503 mph performance.

“It requires intense concentration so you don’t really have time to think about how it feels,” Spangler said. “The car is 2 feet off the ground, so you are aware of the ground and mile markers speeding by.

“We have the power we need with our 5,000 horsepower Lycoming internal shaft turbine engine,” Spangler said in a news release after the the record run last month.

Rick Vesco believes the car could add even more miles per hour depending on the right salt conditions.

Turbinator II was scheduled to run again Wednesday in an attempt to set an official record, but no runs were made because the course was too wet, according SCTA President Pat McDowell. Records are set by averaging two runs in two consecutive days, Don Vesco said.

“Our organization is very glad to be part of history,” McDowell said. “This is an epic event and amazingly, 500 mph does look different than 400.”

The current holder of the Outright World Land Speed Record is ThurstSSC, a twin turbofan jet-powered car that achieved 763.035 mph over one mile in October 1997 at Black Rock Desert north of Reno, Nevada, according to FIA.

The rocket-powered Blue Flame set the FIA world record of 622.407 mph in October 1970 at Bonneville Salt Flats.

Due to an extremely dry spring and summer the halite salt crust presents a concrete-like hard surface, which lends itself to great traction racing, according to a news release by Land Speed Productions. The amateur racing community agrees the 2018 track is the best racing surface in two decades.

The World Finals will conclude on Saturday.