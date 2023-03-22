In loving memory of Ted. R Pitts, 87, of Tooele, Utah.

Ted passed away early Sunday morning, March 12, 2023. Ted was born Jan. 21, 1936, to Harold and Ruth Pitts.

Ted was preceded in death by his lifelong companion of 62 years Thelma Pitts; three sons Teddy, Kile, and Ray; son-in-law Kay Russell; and his brother Arnie Pitts.

Ted is survived by a son Neal (Veronica) Pitts and daughter Tracy Russell, six grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, and nephews and nieces.

Ted was a gentle, kind, honest, generous hardworking man, devoted to his family. He drove a truck for McFarland & Hullinger for close to 50 years, retiring at the age of 69. Ted will be missed by many.

In his younger years, Ted liked to deer hunt. The hunt was more about hiking the mountain with his boys, good friend Jay Shields, Jay’s son Dan, his brother Arnie, and Arnie’s sons.

Ted liked to go four-wheeling in his old yellow Willys Jeep (sea biscuit) and go to Wendover and play Keno, claiming it was the slowest way to lose your money.

The family of Ted would like to thank Michelle Bolinder, Mickey Kerr, and Misty Blair for the compassionate care they gave to our dad. We would also like to thank Cottage Glen for all they did to care for our dad during his short time there.

To honor Ted’s wishes no funeral services will be held.