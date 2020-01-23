Teen charged as an adult for family murders

CJ Haynie faces possible life in prison without parole for allegedly killing his mother and 3 siblings ♦

Felony criminal charges have been filed against the Grantsville teenager who allegedly killed his mother and three siblings with a gun, and tried to kill his father in their home last Friday night.

Colin Jeffrey “CJ” Haynie, 16, has been charged with four counts of aggravated murder, one count of attempted murder, and five counts of felony discharge of a firearm in connection to the deaths of his mother Alejandra Haynie, 52, and siblings Alexis, 15, Mathew, 14, and Maylan, 12.

The father, Colin Haynie, 50, was shot in the leg and also sustained a head wound.

CJ Haynie was charged in 3rd District Court on Wednesday and will be tried as an adult, according to a press release from Tooele County Attorney Scott Broadhead. There is currently no clear motive.

According to the release, on Friday Tooele County Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman who indicated that CJ Haynie and his father were in her vehicle and were heading toward Mountain West Medical Center in Tooele. It is publicly unknown at this time why the teenager willingly got into the car with his father and the woman.

Just before the 911 call, the teen told the woman he had just killed his family. He killed his mother first at around 1 p.m. and then killed his siblings one by one as they returned home from school, according to the release. It is currently publicly unknown why CJ Haynie was home from school that day.

After the call, Grantsville Police entered the home and found the bodies. According to witness interviews, CJ Haynie’s mother picked up his younger sister, Maylan, from school around 1 p.m. He allegedly murdered his mother and his younger sister not long after they returned home. He did so by firing multiple rounds from a handgun into their heads, necks, and/or upper bodies, according to the release.

At around 2 p.m., Alexis came home from school and sometime between the time she arrived and 5:17 p.m., CJ Haynie allegedly shot his sister. It is reported that she died from multiple gunshot wounds to her head and upper body.

At around 5:17 p.m., Mathew arrived home. Mathew died from a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the release.

Colin Haynie told law enforcement that his son shot him in the leg when he arrived home at around 6:15 p.m. The father was able to get the firearm away from his son, but suffered a blow to the head. CJ Haynie then told his father that he had the intent to kill everyone in the household, except for himself, according to the release.

According to Utah Code, the 3rd District Court has jurisdiction over this case because CJ Haynie is 16 years old and is charged with aggravated murder. The case has been filed in adult court, rather than the juvenile court. Because of the boy’s age, the maximum penalty for aggravated murder is life in prison without parole, according to the release.

The investigation is ongoing. Grantsville Police are continuing to gather and process additional evidence.

“We acknowledge the great work and tireless efforts of the Grantsville Police Department,” Broadhead said. “We also thank the other agencies in Tooele County for their assistance and the spirit of cooperation that exists among our policing agencies.”

Funeral services for Alejandra, Alexis, Matthew and Milan will be held Friday at noon at the Grantsville Stake Center, 550 E. Durfee Street in Grantsville. A viewing will also take place from 10 a.m. to 11:45 a.m. at the same location.

Editor’s note: The Transcript Bulletin has a policy of not publishing the names of juvenile offenders but has published the name of the defendant because he has been charged as an adult in 3rd District Court.