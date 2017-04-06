Teen pedestrian struck on Tooele Main Street

A teenage boy was transported to an area hospital after he was struck by a car on Main Street in Tooele City Wednesday afternoon.

The 16-year-old boy was crossing from the west side of Main Street just north of the Vine Street intersection when he was struck by a southbound vehicle in the inside lane, according to Tooele City Police Sgt. Tanya Kalma. He was not crossing at a crosswalk or controlled intersection but entered the street after a southbound vehicle in the outside lane came to a stop.

The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. and the inside lane of southbound Main Street was partially closed while police cleared the scene. The boy who was struck by the car was transported by ambulance to Mountain West Medical Center in stable condition, Kalma said.

No charges or citations to anyone involved in the accident have been issued at this time, according to Kalma.

The Utah Department of Health reminds pedestrians to ensure vehicles in all lanes of a road with several lanes have seen you and stopped before crossing the road. Pedestrians should also cross using crosswalks and not stand in the street waiting to cross.