Temple on the Rise

The Deseret Peak Temple’s steeple reaches to the sky 15 months after groundbreaking ♦

The Deseret Peak Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is being constructed west of the intersection of 2400 North and 400 West in the Overlake subdivision of Tooele City.

The three-story temple will be around 70,000-square-feet and a 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse will also be built on the temple site.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in May 2021. Construction workers started excavating the foundation in August 2021.

The design of the temple features a cast stone exterior with copper shingles done in a pioneer style. Architects drew details from nearby historic tabernacles in planning for the Deseret Peak Temple. Additionally, several flowers native to the Tooele Valley — including cliffrose and silvery lupine — are featured throughout the temple in various rooms as well as on art glass and the building’s exterior.

No firm completion date has been announced.