Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah
  • Progress on the Deseret Peak Temple as of Sept. 1, 2022.
  • An artist's rendering of the completed Deseret Peak Temple (courtesy The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints).
  • Banners from wards around Tooele Valley on fences across from the temple site showing support for construction workers.

September 7, 2022
Temple on the Rise

The Deseret Peak Temple’s steeple reaches to the sky 15 months after groundbreaking 

The Deseret Peak Temple of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is being constructed west of the intersection of 2400 North and 400 West in the Overlake subdivision of Tooele City.

The three-story temple will be around 70,000-square-feet and a 20,000-square-foot meetinghouse will also be built on the temple site.

A groundbreaking ceremony was held in May 2021. Construction workers started excavating the foundation in August 2021. 

The design of the temple features a cast stone exterior with copper shingles done in a pioneer style. Architects drew details from nearby historic tabernacles in planning for the Deseret Peak Temple. Additionally, several flowers native to the Tooele Valley — including cliffrose and silvery lupine — are featured throughout the temple in various rooms as well as on art glass and the building’s exterior.

No firm completion date has been announced.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top