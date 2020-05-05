Temple site developer releases plans for new community

A real estate affiliate of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints has released plans and artist’s renderings of their plans for a planned residential community to surround their Tooele Valley Temple site in Erda.

Suburban Land Reserve, a tax-paying real estate investment affiliate of the Church has submitted plans to Tooele County for what they call a “walkable, sustainable, high-quality residential community” on 167 acres owned by the Church that sits northwest of the intersection of state Route 36 and Erda Way.

The design includes 32 acres of open space, walking trails, and parks. Suburban Land Reserve has submitted a request to rezone the property to a planned community zone to allow for the mix of open space, parks, a pioneer cemetery, the temple and a variety of housing styles totalling 447 units.

Currently used for agricultural purposes, the property is zoned RR-1.

“This development will improve and enhance the vacant land around the temple site for generations to come,” said Ashley Powell, managing director of Investment Properties. “We are committed to developing a vibrant neighborhood where people of different ages and income levels will enjoy living within walking distance of the temple. The temple’s timeless architecture and manicured grounds will be a beautiful, enduring central feature of the community for all who will live there, regardless of religious affiliation.”

The concept plan, which is subject to approval by the Tooele County Commission, includes more than 32 acres of open space, parks and walking trails set among single-family homes to be built on a variety of lot sizes, as well as a 55+ active adult community of attached homes.

If the concept plan is approved, Suburban Land Reserve said they will engage leading local and regional home builders to construct the proposed community.

New sewer, water and other utilities infrastructure will be needed to improve this largely vacant land. The proposed residential community makes these utilities economically and functionally viable, according to Suburban Land Reserve.

“In addition to contributing to needed utility infrastructure around the temple, this community will help protect the temple and create a place where people can enjoy the setting of this sacred building in ways that are important and meaningful to them,” said Steve Romney, president of Suburban Land Reserve.

The timeline for construction will be determined following approval of the concept plan and will depend on market demand.

A groundbreaking date for the temple has not been set yet.

In seeking approval for the residential development surrounding the temple, SuburbanLand Reserve said they are working closely with Tooele County elected officials, Tooele County planning staff and the Utah Department of Transportation to ensure the concept plan meets or exceeds all applicable land-use standards and regulations.

A public hearing on Suburban Land Reserve’s zone change will be held Wednesday night during the County Planning Commission’s regular meeting.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the planning commission meeting and public hearing will be held using GoTo Webinar. A link to the GoTo Webinar for the meeting and hearing can be found on the Community Development page of the county’s website, tooeleco.org.