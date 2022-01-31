Temporary land use regulations for Erda

First planning commission appointed ♦

Erda City has temporarily borrowed a set of land use ordinances from Tooele County.

The Erda City Council adopted parts of the Tooele County Land Use Ordinance during their meeting held on Jan. 27 at the Tooele County Building.

Members of the city’s first planning commission were also approved during the meeting.

The adoption of Tooele County’s Land Use Ordinances by the Erda City Council was a temporary measure, set to expire in 180 days, unless terminated earlier by the city council.

The ordinance was an amendment to an earlier ordinance that established a moratorium on any erection, construction or alteration of new or existing structures, the approval of subdivisions, the approval of new developments, or zone changes for 180 days with the exception of building permits already approved by Tooele County.

The moratorium is still in place, but the amendment will allow building permits for new homes, repairs, renovations or remodeling. Construction under a conditional use permit will be allowed only if the CUP application was completed, paid for, and submitted to the County by Jan. 5, 2022. Other than that, no new conditional use permits will be issued during the moratorium.

Jess Bird, Erda City Council chairman, said the amendment was needed to take care of Erda residents that were “collateral damage” when the moratorium was adopted.

“We always knew they were going to be there and we need to do something for them,” he said. “We have residents that have a new construction loan approved and every day they wait, the interest rate is going up.”

A land use ordinance with zone definitions and maps is needed in order to issue a building permit, because the land use ordinance defines standards for set-backs and other requirements by zone. Land use ordinances also define what can be built in a zone, said council member Craig Smith.

The City Council voted 3-2, with Kael Martin and Terry Miner in opposition, to adopt the selected chapters of the Tooele County Land Use Ordinance.

“It is not the intent for the county’s land use ordinances to become our permanent land use ordinances,” Smith said.

Erda City Council will host several community meetings during the moratorium period to listen to what residents think about the city and their vision for the future, before the Council adopts a general plan and land use ordinances for the city, according to councilmember Kael Martin.

“We want to be known as a council that listens to people,” Martin said.

The first Erda community meeting is scheduled for Feb. 18 in the downstairs auditorium of the Tooele County Building from 6 to 8 p.m. Residents planning on attending should RSVP to Kael Martin at jmartin@erda.gov. Martin said the RSVP is requested so the Council will know how many people to prepare for.

The Erda City Council also appointed residents to the city’s planning commission during the Jan. 27 meeting.

Five planning commissioners are nominated from each council district by the council member for the district. Two at-large commissioners are nominated by the City Council chairman, with the advice and consent of the city council. The appointments are then approved by a resolution of the city council.

The terms for the initial appointees were staggered to prevent all terms from expiring at the same time.

Appointed to the Erda Planning Commission were: Diane Sagers from District 1 and Kathleen Mallis from District 2. Their terms expire on June 30, 2023. Matthew Luker from District 3 and Russel Brimley from District 4. Their terms expire on June 30, 2024. Mark Gull from District 5. His term expires on June 30, 2025.

Cory Warnick and Jerry Hansen were appointed as the at-large members. Their terms expire on June 30, 2024.