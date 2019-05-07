Temporary road closures set for students’ cycling event on May 21

As several hundred students make their way to Deseret Peak Complex for the annual 5th Grade Bike Hike, motorists can expect temporary closures on state Route 112, according to the Grantsville City Police Department.

Students from Grantsville Elementary School and Willow Elementary School will participate in the Bike Hike on May 21, with closures along the route, including Willow and Durfee streets. Once the event reaches SR-112, the highway will be closed for about 45 minutes to allow students safe access to the road.

The police department obtained permits from Utah Department of Transportation to close SR-112 between Durfee Street and Sheep Lane during the Bike Hike, according to Grantsville City Police Detective Max Chavez. The event begins at Grantsville Elementary School at 9 a.m., proceeds to Willow Elementary School then onto Durfee Street and SR-112.

About 300 students are expected to participate, according to Chavez.

The road will close in the morning once the procession reaches SR-112 and will close again once students depart around 2:45 p.m. for about 45 minutes, Chavez said.

There will be a meeting for parents to discuss changes to the Bike Hike, student behavior expectations and UDOT and Tooele County School District participation requirements. The meeting is Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. in the gymnasium at Grantsville Elementary School.