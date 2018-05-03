Tentative $5.7M budget OK’d by Grantsville City Council

Grantsville City Mayor Brent Marshall presented a $5.7 million tentative budget for 2018-19 on Wednesday evening, an increase of $334,750 or 6.1 percent.

The Grantsville City Council unanimously approved the tentative budget, the first formal step in the city budget process.

In his address, Marshall highlighted major upcoming projects for the city, including the drilling of a new North Well, the Main Street sewer and water project, and repairs to the Donner Reed Museum, which is expected to reopen Memorial Day weekend.

With significant projects on the horizon, the budget includes $120,000 for engineering services for the city’s planning and zoning department, up from $35,000 in the current year.

The tentative budget also includes funds for an additional police officer, a vacuum trailer for clearing sewer lines, and an additional $25,800 for City Hall maintenance to cover the cost of a new roof and carpeting in the foyer.

The tentative budget also included a 2-percent cost of living adjustment and a 1-percent merit increase, but no change to employees’ 401K.

The legal services budget line increased $20,000 for potential litigation in the city’s lawsuit against Tooele County over breach of contract related to sewer and water services to Deseret Peak Complex. Marshall said the city has entered mediation with the county.

“We are optimistic that we can resolve the issues with the county regarding public utility service to the complex,” he said.

The tentative budget also includes a $130,000 transfer from the city’s capital project fund.

Marshall signaled potential changes to the city’s sewer, water and garbage rates could be on the horizon.

“Our water, sewer and garbage rates are being analyzed to ensure we not only meet our needs but are also planning for future essential repairs,” he said.

The city council will hold a work meeting on May 16 at 5:30 p.m. to review the tentative budget and possible changes before the budget is finalized. Any additional work meetings will be scheduled as needed following the May 16 meeting.

The city’s final budget is scheduled for approval at the city council’s June 20 meeting.