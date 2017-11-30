Tentative municipal services budget shows decrease in expenses

The cost of providing city-like services to unincorporated areas of Tooele County will decrease in 2018.

The budget for Tooele County’s municipal service fund will decrease by 5.4 percent if the the final budget for 2018 mirrors the tentative budget adopted last week by the Tooele County Commission.

The 2018 tentative municipal service budget calls for $6.1 million in expenses while the county projects that 2017 municipal services fund expenses will be $6.5 million.

The majority of the savings come from two line items in the engineering department budget.

In 2017 the engineering budget was adjusted mid-year to add $120,000 for permits from the Utah Department of Transportation for two projects along state Route 36 at Pole Canyon Road and at Stansbury Parkway. No funds are budgeted for UDOT permits in the 2018 tentative budget.

The second reduction in the engineering budget for 2018 is a drop in the budget for water projects in unincorporated areas from $320,000 in 2017 to $200,000 in 2018.

Other decreases in municipal service fund expenses include a $30,000 drop in equipment expenses for the engineering department and a $35,000 decline in professional and technical services for economic development.

Counties with a population greater than 31,000 are required by state law to provide and pay for services provided exclusively or primarily to persons outside of city limits from a specific fund that is separate from the county’s general fund.

Revenue for this fund may come from taxes, fees, or other revenue collected from unincorporated areas. Federal money, like payment in lieu of taxes, may also be used for the municipal fund.

Revenue collected countywide may not be used as revenue for the municipal service fund.

The largest source of revenue for the municipal service fund is sales tax. The tentative 2018 budget shows sales tax revenue for the municipal service fund at $2.3 million or 38 percent of total revenue.

The second largest source of revenue for the municipal service fund is the municipal services property tax. Collected on all property in unincorporated areas, the municipal services property tax is expected to bring in $2.2 million in 2018, or 36 percent of the fund’s total revenue.

Building permit fees totaling $1.25 million, or 20 percent of total revenue, is the third largest revenue source for the municipal service fund.

According to the 2018 tentative budget the municipal service fund will receive $350,000, or 6 percent of its revenue, as a reimbursement for expenses from road impact fees. The county will also put $320,000 in the municipal services fund from the county’s federal payment in lieu of taxes, which is 5 percent of the funds total revenue.

Additional revenue items include $1,500 from animal licenses and fees and $1,500 for collecting impact fees for the Stansbury Service Agency and Improvement District.

The largest expense for the municipal service fund for 2018 is a transfer to other funds for administrative fees of $4.4 million.

The amount of the transfer is based on a study completed in 2014 that determined what percent of each department’s budget is spent on providing municipal type services to unincorporated areas of the county.

State law also requires that municipal service costs factor in administrative costs, including an appropriate portion of the salary for county commissioners and other elected and appointed officials related to their involvement in providing municipal-type services.

Based on a 2014 municipal services study, the percentage of expenses allocated to the municipal service fund by department are: Auditor, 2 percent; treasurer, 3 percent; geographic information services, 12 percent; surveyor, 21 percent; wildland fire, 21 percent; clerk, 24 percent; commission, 25 percent; recorder, 25 percent; human services, 26 percent; weeds, 31 percent; attorney, 33 percent; information technology, 55 percent; dispatch, 55 percent; and sheriff, 80 percent.

The transfer fees for the 2017 tentative budget were based on the previous year’s budget. The county will put out a request for proposal for a new study on municipal service costs, according to deputy clerk/auditor Tenille Tingey.

The Legislative Auditor General recommended that a study of municipal service costs be completed “periodically” in an audit of municipal service funds it issued in 2010, but the report did not require a study or define the time period.

“A lot has changed with the county since the study was completed in 2014,” Tingey said.

Tingey is familiar with the 2014 study. She helped complete the study in her previous job as a financial analyst for Zions Bank Public Finance, before coming to work for Tooele County in 2015.

Other municipal service fund expenses included in the 2018 tentative budget are $1.4 million for the engineering department, including planning, zoning, and building services.

A total of $150,000 is budgeted to be transferred to the roads department budget, $124,000 will be spent on economic development, and $15,000 on animal control.

“The tentative budget is a very dynamic process,” said Tooele County Commission Chairman Wade Bitner. “We are still discussing the budget and trying to do the most we can at the least cost to taxpayers.”

A public hearing on Tooele County’s 2018 budget, including the municipal service fund, is scheduled for Dec. 5 at 7 p.m. in room 321 of the Tooele County building at 47 S. Main Street in Tooele City.