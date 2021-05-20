Terra roads will get paved

Project will improve response for medical and fire emergencies ♦

Tooele County plans to pave roads in Terra, a small community by Dugway.

Terra, is a 9.7 mile drive southwest from Rush Valley. It has about 60 residents and 1.5 miles of unpaved roads.

Last year, Tooele County adopted new fire code regulations, according to Dan Walton, Tooele County fire warden.

Part of the fire code states that each city must have an all-weather road for emergency vehicles to drive on to get to their destination.

To pave the mile and a half, 20 foot wide roads in Terra with asphalt, the county will have to come up with around $400,000.

Tooele County will be responsible for $150,000 of the cost from the county budget.

The remainder of the cost, about $250,000, will come from a HUD grant for housing and urban development for low- or moderate-income communities, according to Walton.

The grant from the Federal Government will come through the Department of Workforce Services.

“It’s called the Community Development Block Grant,” said Walton. “It looks like we will be getting $250,000 from the grant.”

For years important vehicles have had trouble driving in Terra, he said.

“We want to pave the roads for the emergency service vehicles, their garbage service, school busses, and their mail delivery trucks,” Walton stated. “Everybody has a hard time out there during inclement weather and during the winter. Snow removal is difficult on the dirt roads. This will improve the quality of life for everyone out there.”

“The garbage trucks and school busses regularly have to be pulled out,” Walton continued.

Currently it takes the Tooele County Sheriff’s Department anywhere from 30 to 45 minutes to respond to calls in Terra.

“For law enforcement Terra is way far out there for the Sheriff’s Department and where they do their regular patrols, so getting law enforcement out there can take a while,” said Walton.

The Highway Patrol takes about the same amount of time, according to Walton.

Although Terra has a fire department only three of their firefighters live in the community. The rest come from Dugway, Skull Valley, and Rush Valley.

Ambulance crews can come from Dugway or Rush Valley if they have a crew stationed out there at the time of the call.

“If an ambulance is coming from Tooele, it’s 45 minutes to Terra,” Walton stated.

If the sheriff’s department, ambulance, or volunteer firefighters get stuck on the dirt road during inclement weather, it takes them even longer to respond to an emergency.

“It’s about emergency responders to be able to access the homes in the area,” said Walton. “So, if it’s raining or if there is snow on the road, it becomes hard to manage.”

The county plans to have the roads completed by Oct. 15.

“We are going to be putting this out to bid in June for contractors that are interested,” said Walton.