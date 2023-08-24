Terry Lynn Roberts passed away Aug. 23, 2023, peacefully with the comfort of his family, at the young age of 63 years old.

He was born July 27, 1960, at Mountain Home Air Force Base, Idaho. He was the only son of Fred and Lila (Schow) Roberts. He and his sister Kathy (Ty) Anderson grew up in a very loving home in Grantsville. He mostly loved and always spoke about the annual family summer vacations; fishing at Strawberry Reservoir, deer hunting camp, and motorcycle races. He also enjoyed the ole’ time country music, horses, and most of all, spending time with family and cousins.

Terry graduated from Grantsville High School in 1978. Shortly after graduation, he and Stacy Walk married and he immediately gained a son, Jason Walk. Together Terry and Stacy had two daughters, Ashley (Cody) Johnson, and Haley Lint (Lee Behunin). All three of his children were his pride and joy and he adored them. He and Stacy later divorced.

For many years, Terry was employed at Checker Auto Parts, Tooele branch manager. He led the Tooele team into receiving many sales awards and accolades. He later moved on to Scott’s Machinery in Salt Lake City where he was employed for many years until he was diagnosed with his brain tumor.

Terry has eight beautiful grandchildren and one great-grandchild. He is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by his father, mother, sister, and all three children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He leaves behind many loving cousins, uncles, aunts, nieces, nephews and friends that will all miss his laughter and sense of humor.

A graveside service will be held Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, at the Grantsville City Cemetery.

The family wishes to graciously thank the staff at Rocky Mountain Care-Willow Springs and Hospice Center for their comfort and loving support. And a very special thanks to Didericksen Memorial for their hospitality and care.