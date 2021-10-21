Terry Miner, Erda District 2

Please introduce yourself. Perhaps tell us about your education and work experience, volunteer community service or anything you want to say to help people to get to know you.

I was raised in Tooele, but spent my youth in Erda working on a ranch moving sprinklers, hauling hay, fixing fences and herding cattle. Upon graduation from Tooele High School, I spent three years in the Army. When I returned, I went back to work at the same ranch until Tooele Army Depot offered me a job. I have been married for over 40 years and have five children. I moved my family from Tooele to Erda in 1984 so my children could get a taste of the country lifestyle I enjoyed in my childhood. Sadly, a lot of the fields I use to work in now are subdivisions. Retired from Civil Service after 35 years.

Growth is a hot topic in Tooele County and our municipalities. Most people say they want planned, responsible, and/or managed growth. Can you be more specific about what you want growth to look like in Erda? What is responsible growth?

I support farming and ranching. I will try to maintain the rural atmosphere through growth at a rural residential level. I believe all development should blend in with the existing community. That way you don’t get drag strips next to dairy farms or feedlots in the middle of a city. Growth should also have the infrastructure —roads and water — to support it. We don’t need another large city. We need to maintain the farming and ranching lifestyle before it’s lost for future generations by keeping areas big enough where people can have enough space for animals. We also need to protect our diminishing water resources. Erda used to have artesian wells — gone— even some of the fields had swamp ground. Now dried up. You can’t keep sticking straws in a glass of water —same aquifer — and not expect the short straws to no longer reach the water. Also we need to lessen traffic congestion in the valley and not increase it.

If you win the election and you are successful at accomplishing what you want to do, what will the city of Erda be like as a result of yourservice?

At the end of my term, I would like to see Erda be a self-sufficient city while still maintaining the rural community lifestyle.