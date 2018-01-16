Testing kits offered to help lower radon gas in area homes

Elevated radon levels are like smoking several packs of cigarettes per day ♦

Tooele County residents can save $5 on home radon testing kits by shopping locally, according to local health officials.

Residents can pick up their kits at the Tooele County Health Department, 151 N. Main Street in Tooele, and pay $5, or they can pay $10 by ordering them from the Utah Department of Environmental Quality’s website at radon.utah.gov.

The local health department stocked up on radon-testing kits because January is National Radon Month.

“We are hoping to educate the public on radon and why it is important to test their homes, said Amy Bate, public information officer at the local health department.

Eleanor Divver, radon coordinator for the Utah Department of Environmental Quality, said January is the perfect time to test for radon.

“January is the best time, but we also like November, December and February,” Divver said. “During the winter months, doors and windows are closed and the ground is frozen. Radon takes the path of least resistance and ends up throughout the house.”

The kit is placed in the lowest level of the home, according to radon.utah.gov.

She explained that radon is a gas that comes from the breakdown of uranium in the soil.

Divver said that long-term radon exposure is the leading cause of lung cancer in nonsmokers and the second-leading cause of cancer in smokers. She pointed out that more Americans die from lung cancer than any other cancer. Every year there are 21,000 lung cancer deaths.

Divver said one out of three homes has elevated radon levels.

“Studies indicate that most of our radiation exposure comes from indoor radon,” she said. “Radon, a natural decay product of uranium, is a radioactive gas released from rock, soil, and water. It is colorless, odorless, and tasteless.”

The amount of radoactivity in a home is measured in picoCuries, according to Divver.

“Above 4 picoCuries in a house is an elevated radon level,” she said. “A Curie is the amount of radiation generated from 1 gram of radium. One picoCurie is one trillionth of a Curie.”

Statistics show that radon rates over the past 23 years have been an issue in Tooele County.

According to Divver, there have been 978 tests in the 84074 ZIP code area and the average picoCurie rate was 4.9 with one high rate of 63 picoCuries.

“Sixty-three would be like smoking six packs of cigarettes every day,” Divver said.

In the 84029 ZIP code area, there have been 156 tests with average of 8.0 and a high of 98 picoCuries.

“Ninety-eight picoCuries would be like smoking 10 packs of cigarettes per day,” she said.

Divver said the average rate in the Salt Lake City area is 5.3 picoCuries.

She said if people want to lower the amount of radon in their homes, they should get three bids from certified mitigators off the radon.Utah.gov website.

“It will cost about $1,500 to get rid of elevated levels of radon in your home,” she said.

Divver added, “If people have any questions they can call me or send me an email. I take a lot of calls.”

Her phone number is 801-536-0091 and email is edivver@utah.gov. On Wednesday, Utah Lt. Gov. Spencer Cox will present a proclamation declaring the month of January as Radon Action Month.