Tests at Tooele High School find 29 positive for COVID-19

School stay open as negative students return to in-person classes ♦

Thursday’s Test-to-Stay event at Tooele High School found 29 students that tested positive for COVID-19 out of the 1,404 students tested.

Those students, along with any that did not participate in the Test to Stay event, will now isolate at home for 10 before returning to school to be compliant with the requirements of state law, according to school officials.

Combined with students that already reported a positive COVID-19 test and others that may have tested positive during the Test to Stay event on Friday, Tooele County School District reported on Monday a total of 67 positive cases of COVID-19 reported in the last 14 days among students at Tooele High School.

All of the COVID-19 testing completed at Tooele High School on Thursday and Friday as part of the Test to Stay event were done by staff from the Utah Department of Health using the Abbott Binaxnow Rapid COVID-19 test.

Binaxnow is a rapid antigen test that tests for protein fragments specific to the SARS CoV-2 virus.

Antigen tests have a 98.5% accuracy in reporting a negative result and an 84.6% accuracy in returning a positive result. Most diagnostic testing results are between 80 to 90% accurate, according to the Tooele County Health Department.

Antigen tests work best on individuals who are actively symptomatic and are less accurate with those who are asymptomatic.

The state Department of Health recommends that people that test negative with an antigen test for COVID-19, but have symptoms of COVID-19 get a PCR test within 24-48 hours of their rapid antigen test. They also recommend a PCR test for people who receive a positive COVID-19 rapid antigen COVID-19 test, but do not have COVID-19 symptoms and have not been in close contact with someone who has COVID-19.

The PCR test looks for genetic material from the SARS CoV-2 virus. The PCR test has a high degree of accuracy in reporting positive caes, but results may take up to five days, according to the state Department of Health.