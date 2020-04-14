TestUtah Challenge completes 57,000 assessments

State partnership with tech community tracks COVID-19 spread ♦

Launched on April 2, in less than a week a private/public partnership has screened over 57,000 Utahns for COVID-19.

#TestUtahChallenge, a joint partnership between the state and Silicon Slopes, reported that as of April 8 the effort has completed 57,011 online assessments and scheduled 2,458 appointments for tests.

A total of 1,923 test kits have been sent to the laboratory for testing with 1,032 tests results received,

The #TestUtahChallenge calls on every Utahn to complete an online assessment at TestUtah.com.

Everybody is asked to complete the survey which asks individuals to provide information regarding any symptoms they may be experiencing. This can include mental health, occupational considerations, as well as parameters created in partnership with the Utah Department of Health.

All Utahns are encouraged to take the online assessment regardless of symptoms.

The data is aggregated by the state to allow public health officials to better track the spread of COVID-19 throughout the state. The assessment uses the highest levels of security and privacy protection available, according to Silicon Slopes.

The assessment triggers an email that will provide each individual who qualifies for a test a unique QR code and will recommend a COVID-19 testing center based on the individual’s location.

Following the test, results will be emailed or texted to each individual informing them of their diagnosis and recommended next steps.

The assessment engages those who participate in tracing efforts to help slow the spread of the virus across the state.

All those taking the assessment will receive helpful, accurate, evidence-based information regarding the COVID-19 virus.

Silicon Slopes is a nonprofit organization that consists of Utah’s startup and tech communities.

For more information and to take the assessment and schedule a test, visit TestUtah.com.