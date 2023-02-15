We want to thank each and every considerate individual that has taken time to read about our story. We are taken aback by the selfless act to donate to help us through this time. I truly believe, even with Keanu’s condition, that he is a very lucky boy.

I feel as though I can finally see a light at the end of the tunnel. We still have a long journey ahead of us to fix Keanu’s condition, but with the love and support you all have shown us, we know it will carry us to the finish line of a much longer and happier life for Keanu.

Again, thank you all from the bottom of our hearts.

The Heuser’s

Jacob, Jadyn, Stormi, Keanu

Tooele