Thank you care workers

We would like to show our appreciation to the Long-Term Care workers. You have worked so hard during the pandemic taking care of our most vulnerable population, older adults. You have faced many challenges such as staff shortages, increased workloads, and emotional tolls but continue to persevere and care for the residents in nursing homes and assisted living facilities. You deserve recognition for the kindness and selflessness shown during the most difficult of times. Thank you for your courage, commitment, and compassion during a time when it is needed most. We could not make it through this pandemic without you.

Evelyn Van Zanten

Jennifer Romero

Long-Term Care Ombudsman Team

Tooele County