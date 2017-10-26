Thatcher to keep pushing for victim legislation

2018 legislative plan for senator also includes mental health certification ♦

Sen. Daniel Thatcher announced he will continue to push for enhancements to crime penalties for victim selection during the 2018 legislative session along with the creation of new training and certification process for mental health first-responders.

Thatcher discussed his 2018 legislative agenda at a town hall meeting held Wednesday at 7 p.m. in the Tooele County building.

Thatcher, a Republican from West Valley City, represents State Senate District 21. His district includes Tooele City, Pine Canyon, parts of Erda and Lake Point.

In 2017, Thatcher introduced a bill titled “Victim Selection Penalty Enhancements.”

The bill was not hate crime legislation, but it proposed enhancements to penalties for victim selection in certain circumstances during the sentencing phase following a criminal conviction.

The bill did not make it out of the Senate Rules Committee.

The bill provided that the penalty for a criminal offense is subject to enhancement by one degree if the offender acted against an individual because of the offender’s perception of the individual’s ancestry, disability, ethnicity, gender, gender identity, national origin, race, religion or sexual orientation.

“I plan to reintroduce the legislation,” Thatcher said. “It will be a hard bill to pass.”

Utah already has an indeterminate sentencing process that allows judges a range of years for sentencing.

“We already take into account the category of the crime, the circumstances of the crime, and criminal history when determining the sentence,” said Thatcher, who serves on the Utah Sentencing Commission.

Thatcher was a primary sponsor of the legislation that led to the creation of the SafeUT app, an app that allows students, with one touch of their smartphone, to call or chat with a crisis line or submit a school safety tip.

School safety tips can include information on bullying, suicide, sexual misconduct, planned school attacks, and other safety issues.

Thatcher also has been working with Sen. Orrin Hatch to create a nationwide N11 phone line for mental health crisis.

“In Utah we have around 26 different hotline numbers and 25 of them essentially end up getting you connected with the local dispatcher,” Thatcher said.

Thatcher is not only working on a nationwide number that will connect callers with a mental health professional 24/7, he also will introduce a bill to create a training and certification process for what he calls the mental health equivalent of a first responder or paramedic.

“There is a shortage of trained mental health professionals in Utah,” Thatcher said. “Quite often our EMTs, firefighters, and police officers end up responding to mental health calls.”

Thatcher said his legislation will create a process to train and license people to respond to mental health calls.

The 2018 Utah legislative session opens on Jan. 22, 2018.