THC cartridge sale in Tooele City ends with fatal shooting

Tooele City Police officers responded to a call to a bar on Broadway Street regarding a robbery after midnight on Saturday, April 1, and found a 17-year old male outside that had been shot twice.
Medical personnel were dispatched and transported the male to a Salt Lake area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
A press release from the Tooele City Police Department can be found below. We will update this story as more information becomes available.
On 4/1/23 at approximately 12:30 am, Tooele City officers were dispatched to the Pit Stop Bar and Grill, located at 104 N Broadway, in reference to a robbery call. Dispatch advised officers that a robbery was attempted, and one individual had been shot. When officers arrived, they located a 17-year-old male who had been shot twice. Medical personnel were dispatched to the scene and the 17-year-old male was transported to a Salt Lake area hospital, where he was pronounced deceased.
Detectives spoke with 25-year-old male Deyvis Velasquez-Galeas and his 23-year-old girlfriend, Maricela Raburn. Mr. Valasquez-Galeas told detectives that he and Ms. Raburn had arranged to meet an individual at the bar to sell THC cartridges. Mr. Valasquez-Galeas stated he, Ms. Raburn, and their 4-month-old baby, arrived at the bar and a male approached and entered the rear passenger seat of the vehicle. Mr. Valasquez- Galeas stated another male approached the vehicle with a black rifle.
Mr. Valasquez-Galeas stated he felt like he was under attack, so he pulled out his gun and pointed at the two males, and a third male who approached the vehicle and opened the vehicle door, lunging at him. Mr. Valasquez-Galeas stated he pointed his gun at the male and fired three times, striking the 17-year-old.
Ms. Raburn was interviewed and confirmed they were at the bar to sell THC cartridges. Ms. Raburn stated they were attacked, and Mr. Valasquez-Galeas shot one of the males.
Detectives located the other two males involved and learned they are 17-years-old and 15-years-old.
Mr. Valasquez-Galeas and Ms. Raburn were booked into the Tooele County Jail for murder, endangerment of a child, possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute, and felony discharge of a firearm.
The 17-year-old and 15-year-old males were booked into Juvenile Detention for aggravated robbery.
