Recently the Transcript Bulletin ran an article by Robyn Handley titled “Volunteer with 4-H and help grow true leaders with skills.” I can attest to this truth as both a member and a leader in 4-H.

I grew up in a rural farming area. My aunt, Saville Nelson, had the foresight to start a 4-H club for all the girls in the area. We took all the projects in homemaking skills that 4-H offered. All members became friends and leaders. Besides what we learned in each project, we learned these life skills: How to keep records, how to conduct a meeting with an agenda, how to record minutes, how to give a demonstration, how to give and take constructive criticism, public speaking and to finish what you start!

Because of my working in 4-H, I got a Union Pacific Scholarship to go to university.

In gratitude for what my 4-H leaders taught me, I spent 25-plus years as a 4-H leader in Tooele County. I enjoyed encouraging boys and girls to learn cooking, outdoor cooking, cake decorating, sewing and entomology. I stressed having them exhibit their projects and get involved with the County Fair contests.

These kids are all adults now. I hope they will occasionally remember the 4-H pledge, “I pledge my head to clearer thinking, my heart to greater loyalty, my hands to larger service, and my health to better living for my club, my community, and my country,” and the 4-H motto, “To make the best better.” I hope they will support 4-H in the many ways one can volunteer.

Jeanne Jeppesen

Tooele