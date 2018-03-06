The family of Betty Iverson would like to thank all of the wonderful friends and family that so graciously gave of their time and efforts to comfort us after Betty’s passing. We appreciate all the medical help from the staff at Carrington Court Assisted Living and Active Home Hospice for their compassion and expertise. The many flowers, cards, phone calls, visits, and the support to our family during this time. We want to thank the Skyline Ward and 6th Ward Relief Society for the wonderful luncheon that was so thoughtfully prepared after the service. And special thanks to Tate Mortuary.

Sincerely,

Pat Ruiz, Scott Iverson, Tom Iverson and families