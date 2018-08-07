The family of Dorothy Vario would like to thank everyone for their love and support during Mom’s passing. Thank you for all of the food, money, cards and flowers. We would like to thank Dr. Charles Holt and staff, Mountain West Medical, CHS Hospice, especially Jackie, Brenda, Megan, also Cole and staff at Tate Mortuary and Tooele City Cemetery. Also thanks to Bishop Douglas and Relief Society ladies for the beautiful luncheon at the Lakeview Pine Canyon Ward.
Thank you all.
Mike and Doreen Outzen
Pat and Julie Vario
Joyce Hunt
Harold and Paula Vario
Ila and Mike Sprouse
Special niece Karyl Collier
and families