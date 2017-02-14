Tooele Transcript Bulletin – News in Tooele, Utah

February 14, 2017
The family of LaRee Ericson

The family of LaRee Ericson wishes to thank family and friends for the love and support at the passing of our mother. The prayers, cards, flowers, food, money and phone calls were much appreciated. Thanks to president Barry Taggart and the ladies of the Middle Canyon Ward for making everything so perfect. Special thanks to Canyon Care and Hospice and the staff of the Gathering Place — your love, respect and compassion for our mother was beyond wonderful. We thank you all.

Julie and Gene DeLeeuw and family

Sandy and Denny Mair and family

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

You may use these HTML tags and attributes: <a href="" title=""> <abbr title=""> <acronym title=""> <b> <blockquote cite=""> <cite> <code> <del datetime=""> <em> <i> <q cite=""> <s> <strike> <strong>

Events Calendar


For more weather including 7 and 10 day forecasts click HERE.
back-to-top