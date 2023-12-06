After three boys, Matt and Janet Day were excited when they found out their fourth child would be a girl, but they didn’t know the struggle it would be to keep their little girl.

Yes, little — Madeleine Rose Day was born on Feb. 28 after 26 gestational weeks weighing 1 pound 3 ounces. The average, or usual, pregnancy or gestation period is 40 weeks.

Madeleine is special in several ways, not only was she born so early that she was a micro preemie baby, Madeline underwent fetoscopic surgery one week before she was born and she is also a spina bifida baby — a birth defect where spinal cord fails to develop properly — but not just any kind of spina bifida, but myelomeningocele, the most serious type of spina bifida.

In a blog that chronicles Madeleine’s journey, Janet said that after giving birth to three boys, she felt that her fourth pregnancy was different. With this pregnancy there was cramping, bleeding and she was very sick.

On Martin Luther King Day, Jan. 16, in 2023, Janet underwent an anatomy ultrasound. A few hours after returning home Janet received a call from her OB-GYN’s office. Her OB-GYN wanted to see her that evening.

Something was wrong.

At her doctor’s office, Janet learned that the ultrasound technician detected signs of spina bifida. After a follow up 3D ultrasound it was confirmed on Jan.24 that unborn Madeleine had myelomeningocele-spina bifida.

Janet and Matt fought together to keep Madeleine.

The family waited. They were invited to go to Houston on Feb. 6 to see if mother and baby qualified for fetoscopic surgery for spina bifida, a procedure pioneered at a hospital in Texas. Fetal surgery to repair spina bifida can improve infant outcomes compared to after-birth repair.

Janet and Madeleine underwent several intense days of tests and consultations and then they returned home to wait.

On Feb. 14, 2023, the Day’s received a phone call to tell them that Janet qualified for the surgery. They needed to be back in Texas the next day.

Following a few days of pre-surgery appointments and more blood draws and lab tests, the surgery lasted six hours.

The surgery was successful, but unexpectedly Madeleine was born in Texas eight days later.

Madeleine was born with fluid on her longs, a heart valve that had not closed,low oxygen levels, hypertension, a punctured lung from a feeding tube catheter, collapsed veins, blood transfusions, pain medication addiction, hydrocephalus, blood clots and coding then resuscitation from drowning in aspirator fluid.

After 75 days, Madeleine was strong enough to travel, with her mother and a special neonatal team on a medical jet to Primary’s Children Hospital NICU where she underwent three surgeries — one for her eyes and two brian surgeries.

Madeline is home now. Her mother and father work in tandem to care for Madeleine and her three brothers, ages 11, 9 and 8, along with working to pay bills, buy food and keep a roof over their home with light, heat and water.

Matt leaves for work at Carvana at 5 a.m. and returns at 4 p.m. Janet leaves for Applebees at 5 p.m. and works until 1 a.m. On weekends and during Janet’s days off, Matt is the owner and single employee of Tooele Auto Glass where he works replacing car windows.

Thankfully, insurance has covered most of Madeline’s medical expenses, but the family has had to cover some out-of-pocket expenses along with travel and housing expenses associated with travel to Texas.

Madeleine will continue to receive medical care along with occupational and physical therapy and other professional support. She will need surgery as she grows to reposition the shunt in her brain that drains fluid into her stomach.

As for Christmas, the family home doesn’t have a tree.

The Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund collects cash donations and other contributions for the family.

The Transcript Bulletin Benefit Fund is a non-profit organization recognized by the Internal Revenue Service as a 501(c)(3) charity. Funds are kept separate from the Transcript’s business funds. All proceeds will be presented to Madeleine’s parents.

Donations for this year’s benefit fund can be mailed to: Transcript Bulletin Christmas Benefit Fund, P.O. Box 390, Tooele, Utah 84074. They can also be dropped off at the Transcript Bulletin’s office at 58 N. Main Street, south of Tooele City Hall.